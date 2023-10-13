Notification Settings

Staffordshire earn fourth in England Senior Finals

Staffordshire finished fourth over three days of golf action in the England Senior Men’s County Finals.

A draw with eventual winners Surrey was the highlight for Staffordshire, who lost to both Durham and Cornwall, having qualified for the national finals.

Despite wet conditions on Thursday, one of the most remarkable rounds of the tournament came between Durham’s Bryan Ross and Brian Nelson and Staffordshire’s Mike Deeley and Rob Maxfield.

Durham won the first two holes before losing an astonishing eight on the bounce to be six-down after 10.

The pendulum swung in Durham’s favour as they fought back to one down and they had a chance to salvage a draw on the last but their approach took a harsh bounce on the green and out of bounds to end the contest to Staffs by two holes. Staffordshire’s Duncan Stott was unbeaten in his four matches.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

