Staffordshire's Richard Mansell off to a storming start in France

Staffordshire’s Richard Mansell is one shot off the lead after the first round at the Open de France at Le Golf National in Paris.

The Burntwood golfer finished with a superb six-under-par 65 to finish a shot behind South Korea’s Tom Kim.

Matthew Southgate, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia and Joakim Lagergren are also on six under.

Mansell picked up an eagle and five birdies with the only blot on his card a bogey five at the 17th hole.

His performance was in stark contrast to Wolverhampton’ Aaron Rai who had a nightmare day, carding a nine over par 80 – the third worst round of the opening day. It came just four days after he finished tied second at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth last weekend.

