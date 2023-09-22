Staffordshire's Richard Mansell off to a storming start in France

The Burntwood golfer finished with a superb six-under-par 65 to finish a shot behind South Korea’s Tom Kim.
Matthew Southgate, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia and Joakim Lagergren are also on six under.
Mansell picked up an eagle and five birdies with the only blot on his card a bogey five at the 17th hole.
His performance was in stark contrast to Wolverhampton’ Aaron Rai who had a nightmare day, carding a nine over par 80 – the third worst round of the opening day. It came just four days after he finished tied second at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth last weekend.