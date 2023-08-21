Staffordshire's Richard Mansell claims ninth as Dan Brown claims first European Tour title

Richard Mansell

Brown carded a closing 69 at Galgorm Castle to finish 15 under par, five shots clear of compatriot Alex Fitzpatrick.

The 28-year-old took a six-shot lead into the final round but quickly saw that cut in half as he bogeyed the opening hole and Fitzpatrick birdied the first and second.

Both players bogeyed the third and Fitzpatrick also dropped a shot on the fourth before Brown birdied the fifth and sixth to restore his overnight cushion.

The world number 384 looked in total command when he began the back nine with a birdie on the 10th, but three straight bogeys meant his lead was briefly down to just two shots.

However, Brown responded superbly with three birdies in the next four holes to make sure of a career-changing victory.

“It’s amazing,” Brown said. “I could never have dreamed this up over the past however many years. I don’t think it’s sunk in.”

“America (finishing seventh in the Barbasol Championship) was a bit of a turning point. That just gave me a lot of confidence that I know I can do it.”

In the women’s event, American Alexa Pano celebrated her 19th birthday with victory over England’s Gabriella Cowley on the third hole of a play-off.