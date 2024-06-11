Wolves sign starlet to two-year extension

The 18-year-old, who signed for Wolves in October 2023, scored 10 goals in a Wolves junior side that finished third in the under-18s Premier League.

And Jon Hunter-Barrett, the academy manager for football at Wolves, said his target should now be to establish himself in their under-21s side.

Hunter-Barrett, said: “We have been pleased with Dani’s progress and contribution to the group since joining. He has been working hard with the 18s staff to improve his overall game.

“He has shown us a consistent work ethic every session and game along with settling in really well with his teammates.

“The next steps for Dani will be to establish himself in the under-21s group and continue his progress internationally with Spain.”