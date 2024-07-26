E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 344 - Suuuuupppper Miami Mario!
Wolves poddy
By Nathan Judah
The boys give their take on the first few days of training camp.
There was a shock inclusion in Goncalo Guedes - and that ignited a full and frank discussion about the forward's future.
Gary O'Neil has named a new club captain - Mario Lemina
There's all the usual shenanigans and a preview ahead of the West Ham clash in Jacksonville.