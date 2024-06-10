Who is Rodrigo Gomes and what can he bring to Wolves?

The Portuguese under 21 international is set to head to Wolves for a medical and to sign a five-year contract, with the option of a further year on top of that.

It comes after Wolves faced a battle with other clubs for his signature, namely Atletico Madrid, but they have now won the race an got their man.

So, who is Rodrigo Gomes and what can Wolves fans expect from him?

The wide man was a product of Braga's youth system, going on to make his senior bow in 2020 before netting himself a new contract the following year.

After a season in the club's reserves he again flirted around the first team picture before heading out on a season long loan to Primeira Liga side Estoril last season.