Liam Keen on Wolves VAR vote and why issue won't go away
Wolves' proposal to scrap VAR failed on Thursday at a meeting of Premier League clubs.
The club had called for the technology to be axed for next season - after a string of controversial decisions.
But Wolves were the only side to vote in favour of their own proposal, with the 19 other sides backing it to continue.
Liam Keen sat down to discuss the news and how it will have gone down at Molineux.