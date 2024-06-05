Wolves and Aston Villa exits confirmed as Premier League released list

Among the crop of five Wolves players being released from Molineux is Hungarian full-back Bendeguz Bolla.

Bolla, 24, a full Hungary international, spent three seasons on loan in Switzerland since arriving at Wolves from his homeland in 2021. He had two loans at Grasshoppers and one at Servette last term, clocking up in excess of 100 appearances between them. He did not make a single senior appearance for Wolves.

Also given free transfers were Wolves under-21s goalkeeper duo Louie Moulden and Joe Young.

Moulden, 22, checked in from Manchester City in 2021 and had loans at Ebbsfleet, Solihull Moors, Rochdale and League Two Northampton last season.

Young, 21, spent last season on loan at non-league Buxton.

Under-18 youngsters Dominic Plank, a midfielder, and defender Muhamed Diomande were released. Diomande played a match on trial for Albion under-21s in April.

Chisom Afoka, who swapped Albion for Villa in 2020, has been released on a free transfer by the latter. He spent time on loan at Bradford in League Two last term.

Youngsters Frankie Ealing, Taylor-Jay Hart, Aaron O'Reilly and Teddy Rowe were also given free transfers. Under-18s Jack McDowell, Dylan Mitchell and Abube Onuchukwu were released.