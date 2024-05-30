Wolves boss Gary O'Neil not underestimating impact of Wolves attacker

The Spanish international struggled to get into the side at the start of the season but had a long run in the team as star forwards Pedro Neto, Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-chan began to pick up serious injuries.

He has managed four goals and 10 assists in all competitions this season and although Sarabia recently dropped out of the starting XI again and was overlooked by Spain for the Euros, the head coach believes he has contributed a lot to a successful season at Wolves.

“I’m delighted, firstly, with what we’ve been able to get out of him this year and what he’s given,” O’Neil said.

“Quality-wise, he’s brought so much. The last couple weeks and me taking him out is nothing to do with what I think of him, his ability and what he can give to the group.