Wolves fans send letter to chairman Jeff Shi over season ticket hikes

Supporters have campaigned against the increases since they were revealed late last week and more than 11,000 supporters have now signed a petition to get the decision overturned.

Shi has defended the move by insisting Wolves must benchmark their prices against Premier League rivals and has even hinted that prices may be frozen or have a small increase next year after this year's large rise.

Now, seven fan groups have sent the petition and an open letter to Shi and senior management at Wolves, urging a rethink and to open lines of communication with the supporters.

The letter read: "The recent announcement regarding ticket prices for the 24/25 season has sent shockwaves through the fanbase of this famous old club.

"Attached is a joint statement from various fan groups and media channels, along with a petition signed by over 11,000 fans (and counting).

"This statement is sent on behalf of a community that has been built around this club since 1877. A community that now questions how much the club values them.

"A particularly shocking element of the new pricing structure is the extortionate increase for disabled and junior supporters. While it no doubt makes commercial sense to yourself and the Wolves hierarchy, these excessive price rises only serve to marginalise our most vulnerable supporters and, indeed, our fanbase of the future.

"Fans are also confused and angry at the way the communication of the price rises played out and the subsequent radio silence. We would strongly encourage Jeff to open lines of communication and set out an action plan as to how this situation will be resolved.

"Finally, we would urge you in the strongest possible terms to reconsider your approach and pricing strategy to protect this club for future generations.

"Fans are the lifeblood of any club."