Is this Wolves' new kit? Speculation swirls after leaked image appears

The image of a shirt and shorts has been doing the rounds among supporters, showing a dark grey colour scheme with gold trim.

The shirt also has a bold golden outline of a wolf head on it, with fans on social media suggesting it could be the new away kit for the 2024/25 season.

It is also seemingly created by new sportswear manufacturer Sudu, which would bring an end to Wolves’ partnership with Castore, who Wolves signed a ‘multi-year deal’ with in May 2021.

It has yet to be confirmed whether the strip will be an official Wolves kit for next season.

Leaked image of a potential new Wolves kit

However, this has not stopped fans from having their say online, with mixed reviews to the potential new kit.

No other potential leaks for home or third kits have been released.