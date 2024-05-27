Wolves season tickets: How the prices have increased over the years

Fans have set up a petition that has gathered 8,000 signatures - with some people calling the price hikes 'immoral'.

It is one of a number of increases the fans have face in years gone by.

Here is a look at the increases over the last few years and what the reaction was at the time.

2018 - 30 per cent rise

The majority of Wolves fans believed the club’s Premier League season tickets offered a fair deal back in 2018, after the club had won promotion to the Premier League.

Thousands of supporters voted in an Express & Star poll after adult price rises of up to 30 per cent were announced, and under-17 tickets trebled from £50 to £150 and under-12s gone up from £23 to £69.

While some supporters bemoaned the hike in prices, the majority said they were understandable.

A total of 4,700 votes were cast in an Express & Star poll, with 53 per cent saying the new tickets were a ‘fair price’, while 41 per cent said they were ‘too expensive’. Six per cent believed they offer a ‘great deal’.