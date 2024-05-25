The timeline of the ticketing fiasco rocking Molineux

As supporters were emailed with their renewal prices on Thursday morning, anger began to filter out at the huge increases.

Here, we round-up a tumultuous day for Wolves and take a look at what may happen next.

What were the rises?

Adults in the North Bank and South Bank are now paying £735, a 17.6 per cent rise, while fans in the Steve Bull stand saw a 15.6 per cent rise to £835.

Adults in the ‘wings’ of the Billy Wright upper will now pay £875, while fans in the centre of that stand will pay a huge £939.

Under-14s in the Billy Wright upper ‘wings’ will now pay £290, a 176 per cent increase.

In the Billy Wright lower, Molineux’s family enclosure, adults have been hit with a 22.8 per cent rise to £780, under-21s an increase of 46.6 per cent to £560, while under-14s have been hit with a 133.3 per cent rise from £105 to £245.