Liam Keen comment: Wolves must reconsider huge season ticket price rises

The beautiful game is the lifeblood of many communities up and down the United Kingdom and in Wolverhampton, the football club is the rock among families’ foundations.

But the modern game has increasingly become about money and the hard-working supporters in a working class area such as Wolverhampton are struggling.

The current economic situation and the cost of living crisis has hit supporters hard, yet they have just been hit with an astronomical hike in season ticket renewal prices to watch the team they love.

A 17.6 per cent increase for adults in the North Bank and South Bank has caused anger, as they now need to shell out £735.

Fans in the Steve Bull stand will now pay £835, a 15.6 per cent rise, while adults in the Billy Wright upper will pay £875 on the ‘wings’ of that stand and £939 in the centre.

All of those figures have sparked fury among supporters, but the rises for children and families has left many speechless.

In the Billy Wright lower, which is Molineux’s official family enclosure, adults have seen a rise of 22.8 per cent to £780, under-21s an increase of 46.6 per cent to £560, while under-14s have been hit with an unbelievable 133.3 per cent rise from £105 to £245.

It gets worse. Under-14s in the Billy Wright upper ‘wings’ will now pay £290, a remarkable 176 per cent increase.