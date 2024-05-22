Wolves yet to make a decision on future of January signing

The 18-year-old winger, the younger brother of midfield star Mario Lemina, has featured for Wolves’ under-21s since arriving on a temporary deal from Paris Saint-Germain – but has not made his senior debut.

Lemina also suffered a hamstring injury late on in the campaign, having been an unused substitute in several Premier League games.

Wolves have a £1.7million option to buy the attacker, but O’Neil says the club still need to make a decision on whether to take it up.

“There’s been no discussion on it yet and I will have those discussions with Matt (Hobbs) shortly,” O’Neil said. “But there’s been no decision on whether Noha will stay or go back. It will be an end of season discussion around all of those guys.