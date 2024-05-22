Liam Keen comment: Work to do on Wolves' defence

Although the loss at Anfield did provide Gary O’Neil with plenty to improve on in the summer, a strong second-half performance offered some hope as Wolves head on their holidays before a crucial summer.

Defensive decisions

It is well documented and fairly obvious to anyone who has watched Wolves in the last 11 games that they have dearly missed Craig Dawson.

Santi Bueno, Max Kilman and Toti Gomes are all good footballers with different strengths and weaknesses that are still learning, but Dawson offers a commanding presence that the others do not.

Against Liverpool, the central defenders made a good start, until Nelson Semedo’s red card increased the pressure on them. Bueno – pictured inset – being beaten in the air by Alexis Mac Allister for the first goal was simply unforgivable, while Wolves had to be better from the corner for the second goal.