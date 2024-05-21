E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 341 - Popping the Question!
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen deliver the latest Wolves podcast in association with Kettle and Toaster Man.
By Nathan Judah
The boys discuss the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool and all the questions surrounding a crucial summer for the football club.
There was a very important question asked by Liam, but did he the answer he was looking for?
What was the best moment of the season and who could be the first player out the door?
A couple of stories to finish the season together will all your questions.