Wolves Fans' Verdict v Liverpool: A valiant effort on the final day

John Lalley

We were always destined to fill a mere walk-on role amidst the Klopp veneration party, but we emerged with a modicum of dignity intact.

Fact is, we rarely offer too much at this ground and given our recent lack of belief and Anfield’s emotional outpouring, we were on a hiding to nothing before a ball was kicked.

For half an hour, Wolves without threatening to upset the applecart, were competitive showing no inclination to surrender to the hype surrounding the game.

Undeniably Semedo’s dismissal rendered the result a veritable foregone conclusion and after conceding two goals before the break with Liverpool in celebratory mode, an absolute hiding appeared likely.

Those two goals we did concede epitomised the frailty in defence that has derailed the last part of our season. A paltry two clean sheets away from home all campaign tells its own depressing tale.

Somehow in this game, depleted as we were, we rallied and showed enough spirit to prevent any genuine embarrassment and the players deserve credit on that score.