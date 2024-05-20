Gary O'Neil expresses pride as Wolves' season comes to an end

After Nelson Semedo was sent off, the 10 men conceded two first-half goals before surviving an onslaught from the hosts.

But they recovered with an improved second 45 that left O’Neil pleased with what he saw.

“I’m really proud of the performance,” O’Neil said. “It was a tough game made tougher when we went down to 10 men and from that moment you know it’ll be really tough for us.

“I was disappointed that the two goals came from headers. You wouldn’t expect that to be the way we fall down.

Fight

“But we came out in the second half, didn’t concede a goal and fight, and created some decent moments as well.