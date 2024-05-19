'Same old story!' Wolves fans react as controversial VAR decision gifts Liverpool win
Wolves fans spoke to Nathan Judah following the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool.
By Nathan Judah
The visitors had started the game well and were offering some attacking threat, while remaining compact in defence.
But Semedo’s lunged tackle on Alexis Mac Allister handed him his marching orders after a VAR review and Wolves were down to 10 men.