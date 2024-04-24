Bournemouth 1 Wolves 0 - Report

The clash ended 1-0 after Antoine Semenyo's first-half strike, but there was controversy after the break when Wolves thought they had equalised, only for the goal to be ruled out by VAR.

It was the visitors who started the brightest on a mild evening at Molineux.

The initial signs were ominous when Semenyo's shot from distance hit Mario Lemina forcing Jose Sa to tip the ball round the post.

Gary O'Neil opted to go with a 4-3-3 formation with Toti Gomes playing at left-back rather than the left side of a back three.

And Wolves struggled to come to terms with their visitors as Dominic Solanke caused them issues - he fired a shot straight at Sa after getting the better of Santiago Bueno.

There were a couple of half chances for the hosts as Pablo Sarabia's curling effort was saved by Mark Travers, and Rayan Ait-Nouri curled an effort wide.

But it was the Cherries who continued to dominate, and Wolves were only level thanks to Sa after he made a wonderful stop to deny Justin Kluivert.

And Bournemouth's impressive half was rewarded just before the break when Semenyo converted from close range after Kirkez's cross.

O'Neil went to his bench at the break introducing Matt Doherty to the proceedings, switching to a 3-5-2, and the wing-back immediately headed over.

Matheus Cunha came on shortly after, but in truth, the second half was very much like the first.

Ryan Christie and Semenyo saw efforts deflected wide before Marcos Senesi also fired just wide from eight yards out.

And it looked like the visitors were made to pay for their missed chances when Hwang headed in Nelson Semedo's cross - but that was controversially ruled out for a foul in the build-up.

Cunha the man penalised for an elbow, but when Stuart Attwell went to the monitor nobody in the stadium knew what for - and the goal was ruled out.

With 10 minutes to go, Kerkez was sent off for a late challenge on Doherty after another lengthy VAR check.

There were 10 minutes added on and it looked like they may have equalised when Kilman converted from close range, but he was correctly adjudged offside.

Wolves: Sa, Toti (Fraser 92), Kilman, Bueno (Doherty 45), Ait-Nouri, Semedo, Gomes (B Traore 63), Doyle (Cunha 54), Lemina, Sarabia (Chirewa 63), Hwang.

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, B Traore, Cunha, H Bueno, Okoduwa, Chirewa, Fraser.

Bournemouth: Travers, Kerkez, Cook, Solanke (Unal 86), Christie, Scott (Kelly 81), Smith, Kluivert (Ouattara 74), Semenyo, Senesi (Hill 86), Zabarnyi.

Subs: Neto, Gonzalez, Kelly, Ouattara, Hill, Unal, Billing, Aarons, Sadi.