Wolves boss Gary O'Neil speaks out on Liverpool links

Reports on Tuesday morning claimed the Wolves head coach had been interviewed by the Merseyside club, who are seeking a successor to Jurgen Klopp.

But O’Neil quickly dismissed that suggestion and said his concentration was “100 per cent” on Wolves as they target a strong finish to his first season in charge.

“I have not seen anything. I have not spoken to any football club,” he said.

“It’s obviously an honour to be linked with Liverpool, one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“But I have not spoken to them or any other club. One hundred per cent my focus is on Wolves for the next five games and how we manoeuvre through the summer and get ready for next season.”