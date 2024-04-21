Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Arsenal as star man gets 8/10

Jose Sa - 5

Although he made some good saves, Sa was poor with the ball at his feet and should have done better for the second goal.

Matt Doherty - 5

The defender made some good attacking runs that were not found and in defence he was caught out on a few occasions.

Santi Bueno - 7

A composed display from Bueno, who was comfortable in possession and good in his positioning.

Max Kilman - 7

The skipper was organised in the heart of defence and contained Arsenal’s forwards very well.