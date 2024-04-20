Express & Star
Wolves fans have one word to describe players after Arsenal defeat

Wolves fans spoke to Nathan Judah following the 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Molineux.

By Nathan Judah
Published
Last updated

A scuffed Leandro Trossard effort and late Martin Odegaard strike was enough to down a valiant Wolves performance under the Molineux lights.

Despite seeing their side decimated by injuries, Wolves contained title-challengers Arsenal well in the first half and created chances of their own in an impressive display.

