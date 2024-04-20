Wolves 0 Arsenal 2 - Report

Despite seeing their side decimated by injuries, Wolves contained title-challengers Arsenal well in the first half and created chances of their own in an impressive display.

But a shanked Trossard effort fortuitously found the top corner on the stroke of half-time to give the Gunners an undeserved lead.

Wolves continued to battle in a scrappy second half and took the game down to the wire, but were unable to find a way through the Arsenal defence as Odegaard added a second in added time.

Analysis

Gary O’Neil made four changes to his injury-hit side, as Wolves started in a 5-2-3 formation.

Of the changes, Tawanda Chirewa made his first senior start, while a number of youngsters were named on the bench.

Among them, 15-year-old Wes Okoduwa was involved, having missed science class at school to train with Wolves during the week.

The visitors had an early shot when Kai Havertz took aim, but it was straight at Jose Sa.

Bukayo Saka then beat Toti Gomes in the air at the back post but headed at Sa, as Arsenal looked to take an early advantage.

Boubacar Traore (Getty)

Despite dominating possession, Arsenal were not causing Wolves many problems in the first 15 minutes, as the hosts contained them well.

Matt Doherty then found some space and ran towards the box, but Hwang Hee-chan reacted slowly to the pass.

But at the other end Declan Rice came close with a shot from the edge of the box.

A nice one-two between Hwang and Chirewa saw the latter take aim, but his deflected shot was held by David Raya.

Arsenal then had two big chances. Saka had space in the box but after a poor pass and blocked shot, it fell to Odegaard, but Boubacar Traore made a brilliant tackle. Moments later, Ben White cut the ball back to Trossard, but he did not catch his shot properly inside the box.

In an entertaining game, Joao Gomes had the fans on their feet when he stole the ball on the right flank and raced into the box. His shot from a tight angle was denied by Raya, who saved it onto the post.

Joao Gomes (Getty)

Arsenal then took the lead on the cusp of half-time. Gabriel Jesus kept the ball in the box under a challenge from Doherty, before finding Trossard, who lifted the ball into the top corner.

As the last major action of the half, Wolves found themselves harshly behind at the break after a very good first half.

As the second half got under way, the Gunners dominated possession as Wolves struggled for more of a foothold.

Hwang Hee-chan (Getty)

Wolves did find a way through when Mario Lemina made a run. He cut inside onto his left foot and had a shot saved.

In the 75th minute, Wolves introduced Pablo Sarabia and Rayan Ait-Nouri in an attempt to get back into the game which was finely poised.

The hosts pushed for an equaliser as the visitors retreated, but Wolves lacked that last bit of quality in the final third.

Sa made big saves from Rice and Gabriel Martinelli in the closing stages, before Odegaard added a late second to condemn Wolves to defeat.

Key Moments

GOAL 45 Trossard finds the top corner to give Arsenal the lead.

GOAL 95 Odegaard caps off the game with a late goal.

Teams

Wolves: Sa, Doherty (Ait-Nouri. 75), S.Bueno, Kilman, Toti, H.Bueno, Traore, Doyle, Gomes, Hwang (M.Lemina, 51), Chirewa (Sarabia, 75).

Subs not used: Bentley, Ojinnaka, Okoduwa, Barnett, Holman, Fraser.

Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Saka, Jesus (Partey, 80), Trossard (Martinelli, 72).

Subs not used: Ramsdale, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Nketiah.