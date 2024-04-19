Wolves defending making good progress

The £8.5million summer signing had a difficult debut in the Carabao Cup at Ipswich before struggling to get into the team.

However, an injury to Craig Dawson has meant the Uruguay international has started six of the last eight games for Wolves, and O’Neil can see the development in his game.

“His strengths are his understanding and his fantastic positioning,” O’Neil said. “He doesn’t get caught square very often, he understands when to drop and when to squeeze, so he’s very intelligent and physically good in the air. So he’s a solid centre-half who took a little while to get used to England and took a little while to get fit.