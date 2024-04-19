Gary O’Neil stands by decision to loan out Wolves attacking duo

Gary O’Neil’s side were in form, scoring goals and had big ambitions for the season.

Despite the tiny squad, some were arguing that Wolves do not need to sign a striker in January and instead wait for the perfect transfer in the summer.

However, the club’s need for forward additions intensified when Fabio Silva and Sasa Kalajdzic were allowed to leave on loan in January and an already small squad was made even smaller, before injuries decimated what was left.

O’Neil has made it clear that signings were lined up to come in but the financial restrictions meant they proved to be too expensive in the end.

So does he regret allowing Silva and Kalajdzic to leave?

“Both of them were desperate to play and start football matches,” O’Neil said.

“From the club’s point of view, both of them needed to play football matches, especially Sasa after such a significant injury.