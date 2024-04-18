E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 336 - Gunning for Arsenal!
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen bring you the latest Wolves poddy in association with Kettle & Toaster Man.
By Nathan Judah
The boys have an action-packed show as they look back at the 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest.
The good, the bad and the ugly includes a long debate about former Wolves player Morgan Gibbs-White.
Could there be a new goalkeeper at Molineux next season and what is Jose Sa's future?
There's a full preview ahead of Saturday night's clash with Arsenal and all your questions are answered.