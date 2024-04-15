Matheus Cunha salutes essential Wolves department
Matheus Cunha has thanked Wolves’ medical team for his seamless return to action after an impressive brace at Nottingham Forest.
The forward spent seven weeks on the sidelines with a serious hamstring injury that was initially feared would take 12 weeks to recover.
After two substitute appearances, he was handed his first start on Saturday and scored twice in the 2-2 draw.
“First of all I need to say thank you to everyone that pushed me to come back, the physios and everyone that worked very hard to put me back in the team,” Cunha said.