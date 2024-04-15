Liam Keen analysis: Matheus Cunha’s return shows what Wolves have been missing

Although they have had one or two injuries consistently throughout the season, Wolves’ fitness record has been solid all season, until their luck ran out.

Now winless in the last five games in all competitions, this blip has seen Wolves miss out on an FA Cup semi-final and a realistic chance of getting into Europe.

The latter ambition is not mathematically over, but without a win over Nottingham Forest it is now incredibly unlikely they make it.

With a squad that was already paper thin, the several attacking injuries suffered at the same time saw Wolves run out of steam at the vital moment, and the performances of their returning stars on Saturday proved how differently the season could have panned out.

Considering where Wolves found themselves last summer, it has still been a remarkably successful campaign, but the frustration lingers at what could have been.

In his two substitute appearances since returning from injury, Matheus Cunha has not made a big impact as he got back into his rhythm.

But in his first start since coming back, the Brazilian international took centre stage at the City Ground.

In a scrappy and fairly quiet first half, Cunha injected a moment of pure quality.

Quick thinking from Jose Sa to release him and set the counter-attack saw Cunha run into a dead end, and yet still somehow squeeze into the box and curl home a beauty.