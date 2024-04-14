Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Nottingham Forest as one gets a 9 and another gets a 4

Jose Sa - 6

The goalkeeper should have done better with Forest’s opening goal, but he did make a number of good saves in the second half.

Nelson Semedo - 6

Certainly not a bad performance from Semedo, but the defender looked tired and was unable to have a big impact on the game.

Santi Bueno - 7

Calm, composed and confident, Bueno put in a solid display against some physical and tricky opponents.

Max Kilman - 6

The skipper could have perhaps done better in some moments, but he did command the area well against Wood.