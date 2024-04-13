Express & Star
Wolves fans have one word to describe Morgan Gibbs-White's celebration as Matheus Cunha delivers

Wolves fans spoke to Nathan Judah following the 2-2 draw with Forest at the City Ground.

By Nathan Judah
Published

A magnificent solo goal from the Brazilian international put the visitors ahead, before former Wolves attacker Morgan Gibbs-White headed home an equaliser.

Danilo put Forest ahead in the second half after some poor Wolves defending, before Cunha slid home his second in a frantic game.

Neither side could find a winner as they shared the points.

