Nottingham Forest 2 Wolves 2 - Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis
Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah following the 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
By Nathan Judah
Published
Last updated
A magnificent solo goal from the Brazilian international put the visitors ahead, before former Wolves attacker Morgan Gibbs-White headed home an equaliser.
Danilo put Forest ahead in the second half after some poor Wolves defending, before Cunha slid home his second in a frantic game.
Neither side could find a winner as they shared the points.