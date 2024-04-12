Wolves boss Gary O'Neil 'optimistic' on early Pedro Neto return

Neto last played on March 9 when he suffered his second serious hamstring injury of the campaign, which was feared may end his season early.

But O’Neil says the 24-year-old is back on the grass and could be available for the final few games of the season.

“I am optimistic that we’ll see him before the end,” the head coach said.

“I don’t know how much. He’s come back in good spirits and he’s out on the grass. We’ll see how the injury progresses and how he ticks off each part of his rehab.