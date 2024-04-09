E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 335- Wrestling with VAR!
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen bring you the latest podcast in association with Kettle and Toaster Man.
By Nathan Judah
Published
The boys dissect Nathan's trip to Philly and why the battle in the ring was surpassed by the VAR fight at Molineux.
What has gone wrong on the pitch and can Wolves still qualify for Europe.
There's an update on Noha Lemina's progress and all your questions are answered, plus there's a full preview ahead of the trip to Forest.