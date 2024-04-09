Amber is Wolves’ golden girl with another strike

They stormed into a two-goal lead inside 12 minutes courtesy of a pair of own goals, before substitute Sophia Bramford picked out the top corner with a sensational strike from distance after the break.

Amber Hughes, who also had goal ruled out for offside earlier in the half, ended the game as a contest with her seventh goal in five games 17 minutes from time.

Bramford bagged her brace as she slotted underneath Halifax goalkeeper Becky Flaherty in the 82nd minute, before Lucy Sowerby grabbed a late consolation for Halifax in second half stoppage time.

But Wolves ultimately cruised to a fifth win in six games to strengthen their grip on fourth spot with a six-point lead over neighbours Albion in fifth.

Stourbridge were condemned to an eighth defeat in a row as they lost 2-0 at home to Nottingham Forest.

The Glassgirls came into this match on the back of an 8-0 loss against local rivals Wolves and they found themselves behind inside four minutes when Charlotte Greengrass converted Mai Moncaster’s cross.

Forest twice hit the post through Natalie Johnson and Sophie Domingo, before Greengrass doubled her tally and the visitors’ lead in the 24th minute.

Stourbridge have not tasted victory since beating AFC Fylde 2-1 on January 7 and sit 10th in the table.

In the West Midlands League Premier Division, Lichfield City dropped into the relegation zone, as Coventry Sphinx leapfrogged them with a 3-0 victory in their relegation six-pointer.

Kidderminster Harriers fell to a 2-1 home defeat against Knowle to stay sixth, while Lye Town remain second after recording a convincing 3-0 victory over third-place Burton.

Walsall held Division One North leaders Telford United to a 1-1 draw and Lichfield City Reserves registered a crucial 3-1 win over Coventrians Ladies.

Sedgley & Gornal United were condemned to a 5-0 defeat by Leamington in Division One South.

Elsewhere, Bewdley Town beat Darlaston Town (1874) 2-0 in the Division One Cup second round.