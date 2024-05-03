Man City v Wolves: Foden and Dias back in the selection mix for Pep

Pep Guardiola’s side returned to training on Wednesday after being given two days off following their win over Nottingham Forest.

With no midweek game due to being knocked out of the Champions League, a number of City players, including Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic, used their time off to take a short trip away before returning to training this week.

At Forest, City were without Phil Foden and Ruben Dias, who both missed the game due to illness.

“He is not ready, he is ill,” Guardiola said of Foden’s absence.

“He didn’t feel good, discomfort today and he is back to Manchester. It is what it is. It is a long season, they always happen these kind of things.”

Now, as the team returned to the grass, City were handed a fitness boost as Foden and Dias were both pictured in training.

It is now expected that both players will be available for selection to face Wolves tomorrow, while Dias also posted a picture of himself on social media with the caption: “Back with the team.”

Academy stars Nico O’Reilly, Micah Hamilton and Josh Adam were also pictured with the team and could be involved in the squad.

Goalkeeper Ederson was also with the group, although not pictured taking part in training.

He came off at half-time against Forest and was later spotted with his arm in a sling, but reports have suggested his shoulder injury is not as bad as first feared and he will play again this season, despite initial fears his campaign could be over.

However, the chances of him playing against Wolves tomorrow remain slim.