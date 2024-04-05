Wolves v West Ham: Who's out and who's a doubt

The return of Matheus Cunha is a welcome boost, but will Gary O'Neil have any more of his injured players back?

Hwang Hee-chan - 25% chance

After suffering a hamstring injury, the forward was back in training this week but is more likely to return next week against Nottingham Forest.

Craig Dawson - 25% chance

Dawson has also returned to training after a groin issue, but is also targeting the Forest game for a comeback.

O'Neil said: "Channy and Daws (Dawson) both trained today, so we'll see how they come out of it.

"It was their first main session. They've done a couple of smaller ones. They will be reviewed and we'll see if they are going to be put in the match day squad tomorrow."

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - 0% chance

Bellegarde is down with a frustrating knee injury and improving, but will not play tomorrow.

"Bellegarde is doing better now," O'Neil said.

"It's much better. The swelling is much better and he's starting to work.

"He had to rest it for quite a while because whenever he tried to work it didn't respond very well, but it's starting to respond much better. That little bit of extra time has helped him.

"He's working very hard and hopefully it's not too long until we see him back."

When asked for a timeline for his return, O'Neil added: "It was six to eight weeks from the start and it's been four weeks now. Some of that has been quite slow for him, so it's still around that same sort of time.

"If he does really, really well he could potentially be around it for Nottingham Forest but more realistic will be the week going into the Arsenal game."

Pedro Neto - 0% chance

Neto is struggling with a serious hamstring injury and will not be available until the last couple games of the season at the earliest.