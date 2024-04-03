Nathan Judah's Wolves player ratings vs Burnley as one gets an 8 and another 4
Nathan Judah gives his Wolves player ratings following the 1-1 draw with Burnley at Turf Moor.
By Nathan Judah
Jose Sa - 8
Has had some tough games this season, but Sa was at his best here. Was strong when he needed to be and made several important saves - MOTM
Max Kilman - 5
Wasn't himself and will be a little disappointed with his positioning for Burnley's goal. Wolves needed more from their skipper
Toti - 6
Worked hard but gave the ball away too many times in bad positions, defended too deep on occasion