Nathan Judah's Wolves player ratings vs Burnley as one gets an 8 and another 4

Jose Sa - 8

Has had some tough games this season, but Sa was at his best here. Was strong when he needed to be and made several important saves - MOTM

Max Kilman - 5

Wasn't himself and will be a little disappointed with his positioning for Burnley's goal. Wolves needed more from their skipper

Toti - 6

Worked hard but gave the ball away too many times in bad positions, defended too deep on occasion

Hugo Bueno - 5