Wolves safe despite owners Fosun shedding business interests

Fosun remain committed to Wolves despite the company shedding business interests, the Express & Star understands.

By Liam Keen
Published
Executive Chairman Jeff Shi (right) and owner of Wolves Guo Guangchang at Molineux (Getty)

The Chinese group is moving to ‘hasten its exits from non-core businesses’ to lower debt and become more sustainable, according to reports in China.

As a result, a number of Wolves fans have become concerned over Wolves’ future with their overseas owners, who bought the club in 2016 for £30million and have helped propel them into the Premier League and, previously, the Europa League.

However, the Express & Star understands that Wolves and subsidiary company Fosun Sports remain a key part of the Fosun International portfolio.

E-sports and other Wolves-related endeavours, including fashion, come under the Fosun Sports umbrella, while in 2021 Fosun Sports invested in North American E-sports brand Evil Geniuses and later that year they received investment from U.S. finance and technology firm, PEAK6 Investments.

