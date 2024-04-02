Burnley 1 Wolves 1 - Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis
Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah following the 1-1 draw with Burnley at Turf Moor.
By Nathan Judah
Published
In a first half lacking any real quality, Wolves failed to capitalise on a spell of dominance before some poor defending allowed Jacob Bruun Larsen to finish in fine fashion at the back post.
On the stroke of half-time, Ait-Nouri popped up in the box to head home an equaliser, before a tight second half in which both sides squandered chances.