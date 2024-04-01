Express & Star
Liam Keen's predicted Wolves XI vs Burnley

Although Matheus Cunha is expected to return to the Wolves squad to face Burnley, Gary O'Neil's options are still very limited.

By Liam Keen
Leon Chiwome (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

In defence, I expect to see the same back six, including Jose Sa in goal, that started at Villa.

In a small change for that game, Santi Bueno started on the right of the three centre-backs and Max Kilman started centrally. It worked fairly well, despite the result, so I predict they will line-up in the same way.

If Mario Lemina keeps his place on the left wing, as predicted, it means Tommy Doyle and Joao Gomes are the obvious choices for midfield.

