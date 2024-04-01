Liam Keen's predicted Wolves XI vs Burnley

In defence, I expect to see the same back six, including Jose Sa in goal, that started at Villa.

In a small change for that game, Santi Bueno started on the right of the three centre-backs and Max Kilman started centrally. It worked fairly well, despite the result, so I predict they will line-up in the same way.

If Mario Lemina keeps his place on the left wing, as predicted, it means Tommy Doyle and Joao Gomes are the obvious choices for midfield.