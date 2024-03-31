Molineux to host huge cup final today - how to watch and Wolverhampton travel advice issued

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers will be present at the Women’s Continental Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea.

The huge clash marks the third League Cup Final match-up involving the two sides. Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-1 in the 2019-20 season before Arsenal got their revenge, beating Chelsea 3-1 in last year’s final.

Molineux is playing host to what will be a second meeting between the sides in quick succession after our Women's Super League encounter at Stamford Bridge earlier this month.

Motorists have been reminded of disruptions on trains from London Euston and on local tram lines as the city is expected to get busy ahead, during and after the 3pm kick off.

It will be broadcast live on BBC Two with coverage due to start at 2.30pm.