Wolves fans have strong opinion on squad following derby defeat

A goal in each half was enough to secure local bragging rights as Villa beat Wolves in the West Midlands derby.

The visitors at Villa Park enjoyed the better start and came close to taking the lead, but switched off at a set piece before Moussa Diaby smashed home a wonderful effort to give Villa the lead.

Wolves struggled to get into their rhythm in the second half and the hosts made it 2-0 when Ezri Konsa’s cross snuck in at the far post.