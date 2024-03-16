Wolves dealt huge Pedro Neto injury blow

The Portuguese international missed eight weeks with a hamstring injury earlier in the campaign before making his comeback at the end of 2023.

Neto was substituted at half-time against Newcastle with a sore hamstring on the opposite leg to the first injury, but started the game against Fulham a week later where he pulled up.

Now, after the crushing 3-2 FA Cup quarter-final loss to Coventry, Gary O'Neil revealed Neto could now miss the rest of the season.

"Pedro, potentially, it's the end of the season for him," O'Neil said.

"It's very similar to the injury he suffered on the other side.

"There's a chance he comes back for the last couple (games), maybe, if it goes really well."

When asked further on Neto's injury, O'Neil said: "It's similar to the last injury, which was around nine weeks, so potentially around that time frame.

"The rehab can go differently, so it could be quicker or slightly longer. We'll see how it goes."

Wolves are also without Matheus Cunha, Hwang Hee-chan, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Craig Dawson – but O'Neil was able to give a better update on their conditions.

"Bellegarde's knee is not as bad as we first feared," he added.

"It depends how the next couple of weeks go, he might be around for Aston Villa, if not it shouldn't be too long after.

"Cunha is doing really well and hopefully over the next two weeks he'll get himself in contention for Aston Villa, providing everything goes well as there's still a few things he needs to check off.

"Channy was six to eight weeks when he first did it, so that leaves him at possibly another five to go.

"Dawson's groin injury is not a serious one, providing the rehab goes well, so we're hopeful to have him back for the Aston Villa game.

"That's pretty much where they are. It's not a massive list of players that we have out, but when you put that with a group that was already small and a lot of them in the same area, the impact of it is huge.

"That's why I spoke so highly of the win last week against Fulham. It was an incredible achievement to win a Premier League game with what we had and what we were missing.

"They gave everything again today and I'm really disappointed they weren't able to get it done."