Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Newcastle as four get 5/10
Following the defeat at Newcastle, Liam Keen rates the players on their performance.
Jose Sa - 5
Sa was unfortunate for the opening goal, but has to hold the ball for the poor second goal. He should not be conceding that.
Nelson Semedo - 6
Probably Wolves’ best defender on the day, Semedo did well at both ends of the field and tried to make an impact.
Max Kilman - 6
Kilman was caught out a few times and arguably should have put his foot through the ball for the second goal, rather than leave it for Sa.
Craig Dawson - 5
The experienced defender was struggling with Newcastle’s pace in behind and should have done better for the third goal. Livramento got beyond him too easily.