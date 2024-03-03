Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Newcastle as four get 5/10

Jose Sa - 5

Sa was unfortunate for the opening goal, but has to hold the ball for the poor second goal. He should not be conceding that.

Nelson Semedo - 6

Probably Wolves’ best defender on the day, Semedo did well at both ends of the field and tried to make an impact.

Max Kilman - 6

Kilman was caught out a few times and arguably should have put his foot through the ball for the second goal, rather than leave it for Sa.

Craig Dawson - 5

The experienced defender was struggling with Newcastle’s pace in behind and should have done better for the third goal. Livramento got beyond him too easily.