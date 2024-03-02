Newcastle 3 Wolves 0 - Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A fairly good start to the game was undone after 14 minutes when the ball fell kindly to Alexander Isak for a close-range header.

Wolves never recovered from that setback and were washed away in the pouring rain when Anthony Gordon tapped home a second.

The visitors improved in the second half but failed to find the back of the net against a Magpies side also fighting for a European place, as Tino Livramento added a late third.