FA Cup quarter-final: Wolves vs Coventry date and televised details revealed

The fixture will be broadcast live on ITV1 as Gary O'Neil's men look to make it back to Wembley following their 2019 semi-final clash with Watford.

Wolves defeated Brighton 1-0 on Wednesday night to set up a fascinating local clash against Championship play-off hopefuls Coventry.

The Sky Blues defeated Maidstone United 5-0 in the fifth round and will make the short trip across the West Midlands looking to cause an upset.

It will be the first Premier League opposition City have faced in the competition - Wolves have defeated Brentford (in a replay), West Brom and Brighton en route.