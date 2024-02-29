Wolves midfielder up for Premier League award

The Brazilian returned from suspension at the start of the month and picked up his first assist of the season in the win over Chelsea, setting up Matheus Cunha for an equaliser in the 4-2 win.

The 23-year-old has been a constant in the Wolves midfield all season and continued to impress throughout February with some battling displays.

Gomes is going up against Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, Manchester City's Phil Foden, Brighton's Pascal Gross, Villa's Ollie Watkins, Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund & Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz to win the award.

