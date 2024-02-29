Wolves midfielder playing it cool on Wembley talk

They host Championship side Coventry in the quarter-finals next month after Wednesday's 1-0 win over Brighton.

Mario Lemina's goal after 77 seconds sealed the tie at Molineux to set up a last-eight clash with the Sky Blues.

Doyle told the club's official website: "It's a good draw but we've got to go and beat them. We can't take that game lightly, it's another game that we've got to turn up in, play well and hopefully get through.

"It (scoring early) rattled them (Brighton) a little bit at the start, because I don't think they expected to concede so early, I don't think anybody does, but I think it hit them a little bit.

"They were playing really well with the ball, but we had to make it about us and pick and choose our moments when we had to attack. There's no goals on their scorecard, so we're happy with the 1-0."

Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele missed the chance to take the game to extra time when he sliced wide having come up for a late corner.

The Seagulls were missing eight regular starters through injury, including Joao Pedro and James Milner, but boss Roberto De Zerbi insisted they still could have won.

He said: "We had a lot of chances to score, we arrived in the goal area especially in the first half many times and we didn't shoot or make the right decision.

"For sure, we could shoot more times, but we played well enough to score (at least) one goal.

"In football, who scores wins - we didn't score and we lost the game."